

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - K+S Group (SDFG) reported that its first-quarter adjusted earnings after taxes climbed to 280.8 million euros from 24.9 million euros in the previous year. Adjusted earnings per share were 1.47 euros, compared to 0.13 euros in the prior year.



Revenues for the first-quarter increased 13.3% year-over-year to 733.3 million euros from last year.



K+S now expects EBITDA for 2021 to be between 500 million euros and 600 million euros compared to the previous forecast of 440 million euros to 540 million euros. This continues to include the one-off gain of around 200 million euros generated by the closing of the REKS joint venture.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

K+S-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de