

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.DE) reported a 3.5% growth in first-quarter revenue that totaled €973.7 million compared to €940.7 million last year.



Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.64. Excluding the positive earnings effect from the new wholesale prices, operating earnings improved by 1.6 % from EUR 0.50 per share in the prior-year period to EUR 0.51 per share.



Service revenues rose by 1.9% to €762.1 million from €747.8 million reported a year ago.



Customer contracts rose by 140,000 to 14.97 million in the first quarter, reflecting increased mobile internet contracts. Meanwhile, the number of broadband lines remained stable at 4.31 million. Compared with Q1 2020, mobile internet customer contracts rose by 560,000.



Looking ahead, the company confirms its 2021 forecast and expects service revenues to increase to about €3.10 billion versus the prior year's €3.02 billion. The operating EBITDA is expected to increase to about €650 million versus €468.5 million reported in 2020. This forecast includes initial costs for the 5G network rollout of about €30 million.



