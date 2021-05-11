

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Thyssenkrupp (TYEKF.PK) reported that its second-quarter net loss, after deducting minority interest, narrowed to 211 million euros or 0.34 euros per share from 948 million euros or 1.52 euros per share in the previous year.



Sales increased by 4 percent to 8.6 billion euros from last year.



For the current fiscal year thyssenkrupp expects a further continuing economic recovery and a visible structural improvement in businesses. After the positive trend in the first-half of the current fiscal year, this trend should continue in the second- half, albeit with subdued momentum.



Annual sales are expected to grow in the low two-digit percentage range but remain clearly below the pre-crisis level. It was previously expected sales growth in the high single-digit percentage range.



The company expects annual adjusted EBIT to increase significantly towards a positive result in the mid 3-digit million euro range. Previously it was expected almost breakeven.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

