

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) Tuesday reported that first-quarter net profit, group share was 247 million euros, down from 467 million euros last year.



Net profit from continued operation Group share stood at 240 million, compared to 446 million euros a year ago.



The latest results reflected combined Group vision including Alstom legacy fiscal year 2021 and Bombardier Transportation contribution for 2 months in February and March 2021.



Adjusted net profit amounted to 301 million euros, compared to 457 million euros in the previous year.



The adjusted EBIT stood at 645 million euros, higher than 630 million euros a year ago, integrating former Bombardier Transportation contribution and Covid-19 impact. Adjusted EBIT margin was at 7.3 percent at a Group level and reached 8.0 percent on an Alstom legacy perimeter and 2.7 percent for Bombardier Transportation legacy.



Sales reached 8.798 billion euros, including 1.125 billion euros for two months contribution from Bombardier Transportation. The prior year's sales were 8.201 billion euros.



Alstom booked 9.1 billion euros of orders, including 664 million euros for two months contribution from Bombardier Transportation, consolidating a backlog of 74.5 billion euros. Last year's orders were 9.90 billion euros.



Further, the Board of Directors, in its meeting of May 10, decided to propose a dividend distribution of 0.25 euro per share at the next Shareholders' meeting on 28 July 2021, which corresponds to a 31 percent payout ratio from the adjusted net profit.



Alstom said it will provide outlook during a Capital Markets Day to be hosted virtually on July 6.



