

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK) announced the establishment of a new software development hub as well as a Mixed Reality or MR competence centre through acquisitions in Europe, both accelerating the development of new innovations.



TeamViewer said it acquired Munich-based start-up Viscopic, a pioneer in Mixed Reality solutions and interactive 3D visualization. Viscopic's office in Munich would continue to exist and be built-up as a competence centre for 3D visualization, AR, and MR, the company said.



Further, TeamViewer noted that it has invested in a new Research & Development or R&D hub in Portugal's tech cluster Porto through the acquisition of software development and digital design agency Hapibot.



With the new R&D hub in Portugal, TeamViewer would double down on the strategic advancement of engineering world-class technology out of Europe.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TEAMVIEWER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de