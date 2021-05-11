

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Government Investments Ltd. or UKGI announced that it has completed the disposal of part of HM Treasury's shareholding in NatWest Group plc (NWG, NWG.L) by way of a placing of 580,000,000 ordinary shares with a nominal value of £1.00 each through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors.



The Placing price was 190 pence per Placing Share, and the proceeds from the sale of the Placing Shares would be £1.1 billion.



As a result of the Placing, the shareholding of HM Treasury has decreased from 6,918,753,194 ordinary shares, representing about 59.8% of the issued ordinary share capital of the company, to 6,338,753,194 ordinary shares, representing about 54.8% of the issued ordinary share capital.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATWEST GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de