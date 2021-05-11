

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) reported that its first-quarter net loss widened to 54.7 million euros from 38.0 million euros in the prior year.



Sales for the quarter increased to 1.25 billion euros from 964.6 million euros in the previous year.



In the first quarter of 2021, the Nordex Group once again increased installations output, installing 356 wind turbines in 20 countries with a total capacity of 1,400 MW.



The Nordex Group expects business to be positive in 2021 and anticipates an improvement in its key financial indicators.



The Nordex Group confirmed its guidance for the financial year 2021 and expects an EBITDA margin of between 4.0 percent and 5.5 percent based on expected revenues of between 4.7 billion euros and 5.2 billion euros.



The Group targets to achieve sales of about 5 billion euros in the short term, and it is its strategic task to reach a Group EBITDA margin of 8 percent for the financial year 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORDEX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de