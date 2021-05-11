

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) reported that order intake in the first quarter declined 2.5 percent organically. Order intake for the quarter was EUR 1.282 billion, 6.9 percent lower than the EUR 1.377 million last year.



Revenue was down slightly by 2.6 percent to EUR 1.07 billion, and was up 2.2 percent on organic basis. Profit for the period improved 90.2 percent to EUR 56.7 million from EUR 29.8 million same period last year. EBITDA before restructuring expenses was EUR 121 million, compared to EUR 105 million in the prior-year period.



Stefan Klebert, CEO of GEA Group AG, said, 'Despite the still challenging market environment due to the pandemic, we performed very well in the first quarter, paving the way for a successful fiscal year 2021,'



