

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter earnings per share were 0.68 euro.



Operating earnings per share improved 23.4 percent to 0.58 euro from 0.47 euro in the same period last year , while operating earnings per share before PPA rose 15.3 percent to 0.68 euro from 0.59 euro last year.



In the first quarter of 2021, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA amounted to 346.5 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT was 230.6 million euros.



Operating EBITDA grew 3.8 percent to 312.1 million euros and operating EBIT increased 6.5 percent to 196.2 million euros.



Consolidated sales grew 4.7 percent to 1.392 billion euros from 1,329 billion euros in the previous year.



Customer contracts increased 280,000 from last year to 25.93 million contracts.



Looking ahead, United Internet confirmed its full-year guidance for 2021 and continues to expect sales growth to around 5.5 billion euros and an increase in EBITDA to around 1.22 billion euros.



