

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Morrison(Wm.)Supermarkets plc (MRW.L) reported that its first-quarter group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, were up 2.7%. It comprised contributions from retail of 1.6% and wholesale of 1.1%. Group LFL including fuel was up 4.7%, with fuel LFL up 17.5% and fuel volumes almost back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the period. Total sales were up 3.3% ex-fuel or up 5.3% including fuel, with a 0.5% sales contribution from net new space.



Online sales growth was 113%.



The company said it has made a good start to 2021/22, with robust LFL sales against tough year-on-year comparatives.



The company guided 2021/22 profit before tax and exceptionals to be higher than the 431 million pounds it would have achieved for 2020/21 had it not waived the 230 million pouns business rates relief.



