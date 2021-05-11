

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc announced Tuesday the appointment of Tim Weller as Chief Financial Officer effective May 12.



Tim Weller replaces Gordon Boyd, Interim CFO, who will step down from the Board on the same day.



Tim joins the company with 19 years experience as CFO in companies including G4S plc, Innogy, RWE Thames Water, United Utilities Group plc, Cable & Wireless Worldwide plc, and Petrofac Limited.



Before joining Capita, Tim has been serving G4S plc as CFO since 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CAPITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de