

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported revenue for the first quarter of 2021 of EUR 1.51 billion, up 11.4 percent despite the ongoing difficult conditions. The revenue growth was 12.4 percent in Germany and at the level of 9.8 percent at locations abroad. Organic growth in the group's revenue amounted to 10.4 percent.



Earnings before taxes improved 19.5 percent to EUR 61.0 million, while EBT margin improved to 4.0 percent. Earnings after taxes rose 19.6 percent to EUR 43.62 million, with earnings per share at EUR 1.04.



Looking ahead, Bechtle said it is optimistic about the rest of the year and confirms its forecast of a significant revenue and earnings increase along with a stable EBT margin.



Meanwhile, the company expects the performance in the remaining part of the year to be greatly impacted by the ongoing supply shortage in the IT market and the development of the pandemic.



