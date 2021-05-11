

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit increased in March, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 186 million in March from EUR 152 million in the same month last year. In February, the trade deficit was EUR 70 million.



Exports grew 19.0 percent year-on-year in March, following a 16.0 percent rise in February.



Imports accelerated 20.0 percent yearly in March, following a 10.0 percent growth in the previous month.



Higher prices of materials and increased volumes had a significant impact on trade growth, Evelin Puura, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



'The exports of goods of Estonian origin grew by as much as 28%, while re-exports stayed at the same level,' Puura added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

