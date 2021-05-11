

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $128.40 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $5.12 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.0% to $1.50 billion from $1.20 billion last year.



Hanesbrands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $128.40 Mln. vs. $5.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.



