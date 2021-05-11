

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $38.1 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $106.4 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $1.01 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



Perrigo Company plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $38.1 Mln. vs. $106.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q1): $1.01 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 - $2.70



