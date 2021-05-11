

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's trade deficit narrowed in March, amid a rise in both exports and imports, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 163.6 million in March from EUR 232.9 million in the same month last year. In February, the trade deficit was EUR 49.4 million.



Exports rose 20.6 percent annually in March and imports increased 11.9 percent.



The major export partners were Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and Sweden and those of import were Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Estonia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de