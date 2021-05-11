

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, REIT Macerich Co. (MAC) said it now sees narrower loss for the full year 2021. However, the company maintained its Funds from Operations (FFO) forecast.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects a loss in a range of $0.55 to $0.35 per share and FFO in a range of $1.77 to $1.97 per share.



Previously, the company expected loss in the range of $0.73 to $0.53 per share and FFO in the range of $1.77 to $1.97 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.56 per share on revenues of $730.32 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On April 29, 2021, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on June 3, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 7, 2021.



