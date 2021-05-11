

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) on Tuesday unveiled several new enhancements to its COVID-19 testing services, with the goal to help combat COVID-19 while empowering more individuals and families to resume 'back to life' activities with greater safety this spring, summer and beyond.



Starting today, adults can request access to the company's $0 out-of-pocket COVID-19 test option for themselves and children 4 years of age and older through QuestDirect, the company's online consumer-initiated test platform.



The eligibility for $0 out-of-pocket COVID-19 testing includes adults and minors regardless of symptoms or suspected exposure, consistent with updated government guidance on insurance coverage for COVID-19 testing.



The $0 out-of-pocket COVID-19 test option through QuestDirect is not available for asymptomatic individuals without known or suspected exposure for public health surveillance or employment purposes.



