

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release preliminary March figures for its leading and coincident economic indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Their previous readings were 98.7 and 89.9, respectively.



South Korea will see April numbers for unemployment; in March, the jobless rate was 3.9 percent.



Australia will release March data for building permits, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 17.4 percent on month following the 20.1 percent jump in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

