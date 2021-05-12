

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German-based international real estate investment company Deutsche EuroShop AG (DUSCF.PK) reported that its first-quarter profit declined to 22.3 million euros from last year's 28.0 million euros, significantly impacted by coronavirus pandemic.



Net operating income fell by 35% to 32.5 million euros, and EBIT by 34.9% to 31.4 million euros.



Earnings before taxes and excluding measurement gains/losses dropped to 23.7 million euros, corresponding to a 41.9% decrease compared to the same period in the previous year when the pandemic had yet to make any real impact.



EPRA earnings fell by 40.0% to 23.1 million euros, funds from operations by 41.7% to 22.5 million euros.



Quarterly revenue was 51.9 million euros, down 9.2% on the prior-year period.



