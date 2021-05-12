

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German insurance and asset management company Allianz SE (AZSEY.PK) reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased 83.4 percent to 2.6 billion euros from last year's 1.4 billion euros driven predominantly by operating profit growth and to a smaller extent by a better non-operating result following lower impairments. Higher income taxes had a slightly offsetting effect.



Earnings per share increased to 6.20 euros from 3.21 euros in the previous year.



Operating profit increased 44.8 percent year-over-year to 3.3 billion euros, with all business segments contributing.



But total revenues for the quarter declined 2.6 percent year-over-year to 41.4 billion euros and were flat compared to the prior-year level, adjusted for currency and consolidation effects.



The company confirmed 2021 operating profit target at 12.0 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros.



