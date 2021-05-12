

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported Wednesday that its full-year attributable net income grew to 2.24 trillion yen from 2.04 trillion yen, and earnings per share rose to 794.67 yen from 720.10 yen last year.



Operating income, however, slid by 8.4 percent to 2.2 trillion yen from 2.4 trillion yen last year.



Annual sales revenues reached 27.2 trillion yen, down 8.9 percent from last year's 29.9 trillion yen in the prior year.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company expects attributable net income of 2.30 trillion yen, on sales revenues pf 30 trillion yen.



