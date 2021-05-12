

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer Group (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) reported a 40% growth in first-quarter net income, reflecting encouraging sales growth in Crop Science Division.



Group sales in the first quarter amounted to EUR 12.3 billion compared to EUR 12.8 billion generated last year.



Net income rose by 40.3% to EUR 2.089 billion from EUR 1.489 billion reported a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings totaled EUR 2.13 versus EUR 1.52 in the same period of last year.



Core earnings per share from continuing operations fell by 3.0% to EUR 2.59 from EUR 2.67 in the prior year period.



CEO Werner Baumann, said, 'Our Crop Science Division achieved encouraging sales growth in an improved market environment. Sales at Pharmaceuticals were steady, and in the Consumer Health Division we performed better than the competition.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BAYER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de