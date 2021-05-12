

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY.PK) reported that its first-quarter net profit rose 2.2 percent to 936 million euros from the prior year.



But adjusted net profit declined 6.5 percent to 1.2 billion euros from the prior year, reflecting higher interest expenses, higher depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, and higher non-controlling interests.



Net revenue increased 32.3 percent year-over-year to 26.4 billion euros.



Adjusted EBITDA AL rose by 41.3 percent to 9.2 billion euros, driven mainly by the acquisition of Sprint in the United States. In organic terms, i.e., adjusted for changes in the composition of the Group and exchange rate effects, revenue increased by 7.1 percent and adjusted EBITDA AL by 8.3 percent.



The Group has raised its full-year guidance for 2021. Outside of the United States, Deutsche Telekom now expects adjusted EBITDA AL of around 14.4 billion euros, up from the previous guidance of around 14.3 billion euros, and free cash flow AL of around 3.6 billion euros, up from 3.5 billion euros.



Together with the guidance for T-Mobile US, which was raised at the beginning of the month, this means that the Deutsche Telekom Group now expects free cash flow AL to exceed the 8-billion-euro mark, up from the original planning of around 8 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA AL is expected to exceed 37 billion euros, up from the previous guidance of around 37 billion euros.



