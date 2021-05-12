

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) Wednesday announced the launch of Ertapenem for Injection 1 g/vial, a generic version of Invanz, in the U.S. market.



Dr. Reddy's Ertapenem for Injection, 1 g/vial, is available in packs of 10 vials per carton.



Merck's Invanz and generic market had U.S. sales of about $205 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2021 according to IQVIA Health.



'We're excited to extend our strategic partnership with Gland Pharma whose hard work, in collaboration with the team at Dr. Reddy's, has enabled the execution of this launch,' said Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.



'Gland Pharma has an exclusive API supply arrangement for this product and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Hyderabad for Ertapenem Injection. With the launch of this product we see increased capacity utilization of this dedicated Penem facility,' says Mr. Srinivas Sadu, MD and CEO of Gland Pharma Ltd.



