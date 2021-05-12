

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK) Wednesday reported first-half group loss attributable to the company of 1.474 billion euros, wider than 861.4 million euros last year.



The company said its results were materially impacted by the suspension of the vast majority of its tour operation, aviation, hotel, and cruise operations as a result of the global travel restrictions.



TUI posted a sharp fall in first-half revenue to 716.3 million euros, from 6.638 billion a year ago.



