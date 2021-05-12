

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP (IAPLF.PK, IAPLY.PK, IAP.L) Wednesday reported a 9 percent decline in first-quarter revenue on a constant currency basis to 483 million pounds, compared to 530 million in the prior year. On a reported basis, revenue was down 12 percent from the last year. The company said the results were impacted by extreme volatility across all asset classes.



The diversified global markets infrastructure and data solutions provider projected low single digit revenue growth for the full year, excluding Liquidnet revenues.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TP ICAP GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de