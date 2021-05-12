

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) announced two new greenhouse gas or GHG reduction targets as part of its Climate Change Strategy and its wider commitment to operate sustainably as a leading copper producer.



The company noted that one is to reduce its direct (Scope 1) and indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions by 30%, or by 730,000 tonnes of CO2e by 2025, relative to 2020. The other, longer-term, target is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, in line with Chile's own national target, or earlier if technologies are developed over the coming years that allow this goal to be achieved sooner.



Iván Arriagada, Chief Executive Officer of Antofagasta said, 'Today we are pleased to announce these new targets which will ensure Antofagasta continues to make important progress on its pledge to protect the environment, while generating sustainable returns for our shareholders. Copper will be a key enabler of a modern low carbon economy and it's essential we work with all our stakeholders to produce it in a sustainable and responsible way.'



