

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 (PBSFF.PK) reported Wednesday that its net income for the first quarter rose to 66 million euros from last year's 31 million euros, but adjusted net income slid to 37 million euros from 58 million euros last year. The Group's adjusted EBITDA declined by 9 percent year-on-year to 143 million euros.



ProSiebenSat.1 said its Group revenues for the quarter edged up by 1 percent to 938 million euros, despite pandemic-related lower advertising revenues.



Looking ahead, the Group said it is raising its full-year outlook for revenues by 100 million euros to a target range between 4.250 billion and 4.450 billion euros. It now expects adjusted EBITDA to between 750 million and 800 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROSIEBENSAT.1-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de