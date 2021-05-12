

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Iberdrola S.A. (IBDSF.PK) Wednesday reported first-quarter net profit of 1.02 billion euros, while adjusted net profit was 1.08 billion euros, up 12 percent from the prior year.



The company said its investment was up 45 percent to 2.5 billion euros in the first quarter.



Further, the company reaffirms guidance for 2021 and said net profit will reach between 3.7 billion - 3.8 billion euros, with an end-of-year dividend set for 0.44 gross per share euros.



