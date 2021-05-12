

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's PLC (MARS.L) announced the appointment of Andrew Andrea as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from October 3, 2021. Andrew is currently the Group's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Development Officer.



Marston's noted that Andrew's appointment follows Ralph Findlay's decision that was announced earlier this year, notifying his intention to step down from the role of Chief Executive Officer at the end of the current financial year ending October 2, 2021.



The company plans to appoint new Chief Financial Officer in due course and a further update provided as appropriate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MARSTONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de