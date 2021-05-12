

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Limited (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) said that its Chief Financial Officer, Alastair Cochran, plans to leave the company and take up a new role outside the Group on 1st September 2021.



Afonso Reis e Sousa, currently Group Treasurer & Head of Tax, will succeed Alastair and will be formally appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director on the same date following an orderly transition period over the coming months.



Afonso, who has been with Petrofac for eight years, spent the early part of his career in investment banking, focusing on the energy and infrastructure sectors. He has extensive experience at Petrofac in a variety of senior finance roles and has most recently led the Company's successful refinancing.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PETROFAC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de