

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - SGL Carbon (SGLFF.PK) reported first quarter consolidated sales of EUR 241.5 million, representing decline of 2% from EUR 246.8 million in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported consolidated net result attributable to shareholders of the parent company of EUR 6.1 million, versus loss of EUR 4.3 million in the prior-year period. The financial result improved to minus EUR 6.4 million in the reporting period from minus EUR 9.4 million comparable period year-ago.



EBITDA pre rose by 14% to EUR 33.0 million from EUR 29.0 million in the same period last year. EBIT also increased to EUR 17.0 million from EUR 6.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.



Looking ahead, the company confirm guidance for the full year 2021, with sales revenue to be EUR 920 million to EUR 970 million. In addition, the company now pursues a clear 'margin before volume' strategy with which it is focusing on profitability.



