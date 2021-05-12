

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corp. (NIPNF.PK) reported net profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended March 31, 2021, of 149.61 billion yen, up 49.7 percent from 99.97 billion yen previous year. Earnings per share was 557.18 yen, versus 385.01 yen last year.



Adjusted net profit attributable to owners of the parent surged to 165.38 billion yen from 111.21 billion yen last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 615.92 yen, versus 428.32 yen last year.



Revenue for the year declined 3.3 percent to 2.99 trillion yen from 3.09 trillion yen previous year.



Looking ahead for next fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company forecast revenue to be 3.00 trillion yen, Net Profit to decline to 67.0 billion yen, Adjusted Net Profit to fall to 90.0 billion yen.



