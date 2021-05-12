

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (NTT) reported that its profit attributable to the company for the year ended March 31, 2021 increased to 916.18 billion yen or 248.15 yen per share from 855.31 billion yen or 231.21 yen per share in the previous year.



Operating revenues for the year grew to 11.94 trillion yen from 11.90 trillion yen last year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company projects basic earnings per share of 300 yen; and operating revenue of 12.00 trillion yen.



NTT Corp. said that it will establish a new Israeli subsidiary named, ' NTT Innovation Laboratory Israel Ltd' In July 2021.



NTT announced that the Board of Directors meeting held Wednesday resolved the followings. There is no change in the members.These executive positions will be approved officially at the board of directors meeting, scheduled to be held on June 24, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NTT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de