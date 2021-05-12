

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in twenty-three months in April, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent annually in April, following a 1.7 percent increase in March. This was in line with economists' expectation.



A similar higher rate of inflation was seen in May 2019.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in April, same as seen in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent fall.



Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate or CPIF, increased to 2.5 percent in April from 1.9 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the CPIF rose 0.3 percent in April, following a 0.2 percent growth in the prior month.



