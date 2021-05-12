

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is slated to release euro area industrial production data for March. Output is expected to climb 0.7 percent on month, reversing a 1 percent fall in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the franc and the pound, it recovered against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.2135 against the greenback, 131.95 against the yen, 1.0976 against the franc and 0.8580 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



