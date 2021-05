WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) Wednesday said it expects full-year operating profit to be between 7.8-8.2 billion euros. Cloud revenue is projected to grow between 14-18 percent and cloud and software revenue to reach between 23.4-23.8 billion.



Further ahead to 2025, SAP expects cloud revenue to nearly triple to more than 22 billion euros.



