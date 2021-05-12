

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - adidas AG (ADDYY.PK) announced that its Supervisory Board has extended the appointment of Executive Board member Martin Shankland by five years beyond 2022 until 2027. Shankland, who is responsible for Global Operations, has been member of the Executive Board since 2019.



Thomas Rabe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of adidas AG, stated, 'I am very pleased to announce that Martin's appointment as Executive Board member of adidas AG was extended. Being responsible for our strategic focus area sustainability and playing a key role in enabling innovation and digital transformation throughout our entire value chain, Martin and his team will be instrumental in driving the success of our long-term strategy 'Own the Game','



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ADIDAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de