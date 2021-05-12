

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS):



-Earnings: $3.23 million in Q1 vs. -$0.63 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.10 in Q1 vs. $0.0 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.03 per share -Revenue: $130.34 million in Q1 vs. $73.56 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $485 - $470 Mln



