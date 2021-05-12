

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Multi-local food and beverage company Danone (DANOY.PK) announced the launch of strategic sale, though an accelerated bookbuilding process, of its approximately 9.8% stake in Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited.



Danone noted that this transaction follows the announcement on February 28, 2021, of the conversion of long-term indirect stake in Mengniu into a direct holding which completed on April 16, 2021.



