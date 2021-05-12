

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer prices decline further in April, albeit at a softer pace, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.6 percent decline in March.



Prices for miscellaneous goods and services declined 2.4 percent annually in April and prices of communication decreased 1.4 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, and household equipment fell by 1.2 percent, each.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in April, after a 1.2 percent growth in the prior month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 1.1 percent annually in April, following a 2.0 percent decline in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.9 percent in April, following a 1.0 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de