

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Christian Hartel has taken over as the new President and CEO of Wacker Chemie AG, in place of Rudolf Staudigl, who retired.



The announcement was made by the company on Wednesday in its annual shareholder's meeting.



Wacker also announced an annual dividend of 2 euros per share for 2020.



The company reiterated its positive outlook for the full year. It still expects full-year Group sales to exceed last year's 4.692 billion euros by a low-double-digit percentage.



