

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) announced Wednesday the launch of HP Wolf Security, a newly integrated portfolio of secure by design PCs and printers, hardware-enforced endpoint security software, and endpoint security services to protect customers from growing cyber threats.



HP Wolf Security's Blurred Lines & Blindspots report, also released today, highlights that the global volume of cyberattacks has increased 238% during COVID-19, with hackers particularly focused on targeting remote workers.



By uniting the company's security offerings into a single platform for customers, HP is addressing a growing customer need for comprehensive and resilient endpoint infrastructure and cyber defense.



Rooted in Zero Trust principles, HP Wolf Security harnesses state-of-the-art technologies to reduce pressure on IT with self-healing firmware, in-memory breach detection and threat containment via virtualization, to cloud-based intelligence.



HP Wolf Security delivers the comprehensive protection by shrinking the addressable attack surface, enabling remote recovery from firmware attacks, enhancing threat data collection and delivering high fidelity alerts.



HP also announced a new Flexworker offering with HP Wolf Security that allows IT departments to boost workforce productivity while helping to protect corporate networks and data.



In addition, HP Wolf Essential Security is included with HP+ smart printers, with 24-7 built-in Security.



