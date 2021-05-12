

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden said to ensure that transportation is less of a barrier for those who want to get vaccinated, from May 24 through July 4, Uber and Lyft are going to offer everyone free rides to and from vaccination sites in the United States.



'That makes it easy for students who will work with federal pharmacy partners to bring on-campus vaccines sites to dozens of the nation's largest community colleges this summer,' Biden said at a virtual Meeting with a Bipartisan Group of Governors.



Biden also announced that FEMA is making support available immediately for community vaccination outreach efforts. 'This will help states, Tribes, territories, local governments, and community- and faith-based organizations to make more progress on the ground - things like phone banking, door-to-door canvassing, pop-up vaccination sites at workplaces and houses of worship,' he told Governors.



Governor Janet Mills of Maine told the meeting that about 53 percent of all eligible people in her state are fully vaccinated. He announced that the state of Mine is offering a voucher 'to get free tickets to a ballgame or a race event, a free fishing license or hunting license, or gift card for outdoor gear' for those who get their first vaccine shot between now and Memorial Day.



Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said a recent surge in the B117 variant of coronavirus in the state was successfully blunted out because of the availability of the vaccine, and the speed with which that was administered.



The United States reported 34088 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the national total to 33,550,115. This is less than the weekly average of 39124.



693 new deaths were reported in the country on the same day, which is far lower than the 7-day average of 650. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 596,946.



102 deaths were reported in Michigan, while Florida reported the highest number of cases - 3263.



A total of 26,558,138 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.



Test positivity rate has come down to 5 percent.



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday to vote to recommend use of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to children in the age group of 12 to 15.



The Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents the other day.



India on Tuesday reported its highest daily death toll of 4,205. According to the health ministry, 348,421 new cases were reported on the same day.



At least 19 states in the world's COVID hotspot are recording a Covid-19 positivity rate above 20 percent.



