

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Transportation company CSX Corp. (CSX) announced Wednesday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Quality Carriers, Inc., the largest provider of bulk liquid chemicals truck transportation in North America, from Quality Distribution, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The addition of Quality Carriers will establish a first-of-its-kind integrated multimodal chemicals transportation solution and will expand the reach of both CSX and Quality Carriers.



Quality Carriers operates the most extensive bulk tank trucking fleet in North America, with around 2,500 drivers, through a network of over 100 company-owned and affiliate terminals and facilities.



Quality Carriers' management team, led by President Randy Strutz, will continue to lead the business as part of CSX.



The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory review and certain customary closing conditions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

