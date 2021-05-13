

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday see April results for the eco watchers surveys for current economic conditions and outlook, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, the survey for current conditions had a score of 49.0 and the outlook was at 49.8.



Japan also will see March figures for current account and April numbers for bank lending. The current account is tipped to see a surplus of 2,796.2 billion yen, down from 2,916.9 billion yen in February. Bank lending in March was up 6.3 percent on year.



New Zealand will provide April figures for food inflation; in March, inflation was up 0.5 percent on year.



Australia will see May's inflation forecast from the Melbourne Institute; in April, inflation was forecast to have risen 3.2 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia are closed on Thursday for Eid-ul-Fitr.



