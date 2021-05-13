

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish telecom major Telefonica SA (TDE.L, TEF) reported that its first-quarter profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company climbed to 886 million euros or 0.15 euros per share from 406 million euros or 0.06 euros per share last year.



In underlying terms, net income was 1.08 billion euros, up 73.9% year-over-year, excluding 53 million euros of restructuring costs and 137 million euros of other impacts. Underlying earnings per share amounted to 0.18 euros compared to 0.10 euros in the prior year.



Operating income before depreciation and amortisation or OIBDA decreased 9.1% year-over-year to 3.42 billion euros from the prior year, reflecting primarily the negative impacts of COVID-19 and FX, and higher restructuring costs. In organic terms, Group OIBDA improved notably year-over-year, with the same positive trend in the four core markets.



Revenues for the first-quarter declined by 9.0% year-over-year to 10.34 billion euros, as a result of COVID-19 and unfavourable foreign exchange trends.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company still expects stabilization trends in revenues and OIBDA, as well as normalisation in the level of CapEx/Sales up to 15 percent.



The second tranche of the 2020 dividend of 0.20 euros per share will be paid in June 2021, through a voluntary scrip. 2021 dividend of 0.30 euros per share will be paid in December 2021 (0.15 euros per share) and in June 2022 (0.15 euros per share) through a voluntary scrip dividend.



