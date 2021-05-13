

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) announced that its wholly-owned, independent fixed access infrastructure arm, Openreach, is building Fibre-to-the-Premises or FTTP, at lower cost and higher quality than anyone else in the UK.



Last year, Openreach passed a record 2m premises with FTTP. Openreach now believes that it has the capability to reach around 4m premises a year. Given the regulatory clarity provided by Ofcom's Wholesale Fixed Telecoms Market Review, coupled with the Government's recent cash tax super-deduction and the positive outcome from the recent 5G spectrum auction, BT has decided that the conditions are right to increase and accelerate its total FTTP build from 20m to 25m premises by December 2026.



Philip Jansen, Chief Executive, BT Group said, 'BT is already building more full fibre broadband to homes and businesses than anyone else in the UK. Today we are increasing our FTTP target from 20 million to 25 million homes and businesses to deliver further value to our shareholders and support the Government's full fibre ambitions.



