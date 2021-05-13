

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc. (ITRK.L) Thursday announced an agreement to acquire SAI Global Assurance, for a cash consideration of A$855 million. SAI Global Assurance is a part of the wider SAI Global Group owned by the private equity firm Baring Private Equity Asia.



The deal is expected to be earnings accretive in the first full year after acquisition.



The acquisition of SAI Global Assurance will further strengthen Intertek's Assurance offering by providing additional scale, enhanced geographic coverage, and new capabilities, especially in Australia, the USA, Canada, the UK, and China.



SAI Global Assurance is expected to record revenues of A$240 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23 percent in the financial year ending 30 June 2021.



